Vince Velasquez makes is season debut when he starts against the Washington Nationals on Monday night.
The Phillies host the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m.
This figures to be a pivotal season for the 26-year-old Velasquez. He has shown flashes of brilliance in the past but has struggled woth consistency.
He was 9-12 with a 4.85 ERA last season.
“He’s had some really good side sessions recently,” Kapler said of Velasquez. “I know he’s worked really hard with (pitching coach Chris Young). I feel like he’s going to come out confidently. I think we’re going to see him use his fastball-breaking ball combination. I expect him to attack the strike zone.”