Rays Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Vince Velasquez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 11, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vince Velasquez makes is season debut when he starts against the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

The Phillies host the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m.

This figures to be a pivotal season for the 26-year-old Velasquez. He has shown flashes of brilliance in the past but has struggled woth consistency.

He was 9-12 with a 4.85 ERA last season.

“He’s had some really good side sessions recently,” Kapler said of Velasquez. “I know he’s worked really hard with (pitching coach Chris Young). I feel like he’s going to come out confidently. I think we’re going to see him use his fastball-breaking ball combination. I expect him to attack the strike zone.”

