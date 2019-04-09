Much of the pre-game attention focused on Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez, who was making his first start of the season. There is no doubt the 26-year-old Velasquez has talent. He has averaged 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in his 69 Philadelphia starts, but he has struggled with consistency. Velasquez pitched at least six innings in just three of his final 13 starts last season.
On Monday, Velasquez allowed four hits and two runs in five innings. He struck out two and walked none.
He threw 80 pitches and got just four swing-and-miss strikes. His fastball averaged 94.6 mph.
“I’m taking it,” Velasquez said of his outing. “It’s the first start of the year and it can only improve from here.”