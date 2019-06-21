PHILADELPHIA - Vince Velasquez has an opportunity Saturday afternoon.
The Phillies badly need him to take advantage.
Velasquez will start for the Phillies when they host the Miami Marlins at 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia (39-36) trails the Atlanta Braves (44-32) by 4.5 games in the National League East.
"It's an opportunity to take control of that fifth spot in the rotation for the time being," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "He's got a really cool opportunity in front of him and he has a chance to seize it."
Velasquez, 27, will take the mound because the Phillies are desperate for starting pitching. Velasqez has confounded Phillies fans since Philadelphia acquired him in a trade with the Houston Astros before the 2016 season.
He showed his potential by in just his second start with the Phillies by striking out 16 in a complete-game 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres.
But that brilliance was shortlived. Overall, he is 21-29 with a 4.64 ERA for Philadelphia. The Phillies sent him the bullpen in early May.
But because of injuries and poor performance, the Phillies are down to four effective starters - Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin and Nick Pivetta.
Someone has to start Saturday and then some is Velasquez. Kapler stressed Velasquez is not just an "opener" as he was when he started last Sunday against the Braves. That outing did not go well as Velasquez allowed four runs in one inning in a 15-1 loss.
Kapler sounded like it was now or never for Velasquez when it comes to starting for the Phillies.
"He’s physically prepared for it," Kapler said. "He’s mentally prepared for it. It’s time for him to share that (and say) ‘I am ready for this moment,’ and go out there and get it done."