Vincent Tornari, 46, of Linwood, is charged with individual acts of health care and wire fraud after he allegedly hired Mark Bruno to find patients who would agree to receive medications in exchange for cash payments, according to officials. Bruno pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud for his participation in the scheme. He is currently awaiting sentencing.

