Vineland (5-5) at Millville (5-5)
10:30 a.m. Thursday (96.1 FM)
Rivalry: Vineland leads 66-62-19
2018 result: Vineland 26, Millville 6
Why this game is special: This is one of the oldest high school football rivalries in the country, with the schools first meeting in 1894. Vineland has won three straight. The winner receives The Daily Journal Victory Cup.
Inside the game: Vineland lost to Williamstown 34-14 in the South Jersey Group V semifinals. Millville lost to Shawnee 27-18 in the South Jersey Group IV semifinals. Millville sophomore quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 1,750 yards and 13 touchdowns. University of Pittsburgh recruit Solomon DeShields has caught 37 passes for 540 yards for Millville.
Vineland features Virginia Tech-recruit Tyreem Powell at quarterback and defensive back. Powell has thrown for 701 yards and six touchdowns and run for 402 yards and five scores. Senior linebacker Ryan Shelton sparks the Vineland defense.
