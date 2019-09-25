Vineland (1-2) at Timber Creek (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)

Vineland's two losses are to undefeated Williamstown (28-7) and Lenape (34-7). Timber Creek sophomore quarterback Donovan Leary has completed 52 of 80 passes for 922 yards and 11 touchdowns. Nahzir Broome scored Vineland's only touchdown last Friday against Lenape on a 1-yard run.

