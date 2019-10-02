Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Vineland (1-3) at Trenton Central (3-1)

1 p.m. Saturday

Vineland needs a win to boost its Group V playoff hopes. Vineland running back Nahsir Broome ran 11 times for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 44-10 loss to Timber Creek last Friday. Trenton quarterback James Hubbard has thrown for 286 yards and two touchdowns and run for 356 yards and five scores.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments