Vineland's Jonathan Toney Jr., center, is defended by Washington Township's Billy Hohman during the Fighting Clan's 31-7 victory at Gittone Stadim on Saturday, October 20, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Vineland (3-4) at Washington Township (3-4)

6 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)

Both teams need a win to boost their Group V playoff chances and seeding. Vineland quarterback Tyreem Powell threw three touchdowns passes – all to Jonathan Toney – in last week’s 34-7 win over Rancocas Valley. Toney has six touchdown catches this season. Washington Township has dropped two straight, including last week’s 33-0 loss to undefeated Williamstown.

