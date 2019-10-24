Vineland (3-4) at Washington Township (3-4)
6 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)
Both teams need a win to boost their Group V playoff chances and seeding. Vineland quarterback Tyreem Powell threw three touchdowns passes – all to Jonathan Toney – in last week’s 34-7 win over Rancocas Valley. Toney has six touchdown catches this season. Washington Township has dropped two straight, including last week’s 33-0 loss to undefeated Williamstown.
