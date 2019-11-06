Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 jumps over Atlantic City's Kasauhn Carpenter #3 during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey Group V

Vineland (5) at Southern Regional (4)

7 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)

Southern (7-2) is the Shore Conference Constitution Division champion. The Rams are seeking their first playoff win since they beat Eastern 30-27 in the 2012 South Jersey Group V semifinals. Southern sophomore running back Jaiden Brown has rushed 192 times for 1,186 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rams quarterback Cole Richardson has thrown for 698 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Colby Saxton leads the defense with 40 tackles. Vineland (4-4) has won two straight and is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight season. The Fighting Clan features Virginia Tech recruit Tyreem Powell, who has thrown for 632 yards and six touchdowns. Vineland wide receiver Jonathan Toney has caught 27 passes for 433 yards. The winner faces the winner of the matchup between eighth-seeded Hunterdon Central and top-seeded Williamstown.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

