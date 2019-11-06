South Jersey Group V
Vineland (5) at Southern Regional (4)
7 p.m. Friday (96.1 FM)
Southern (7-2) is the Shore Conference Constitution Division champion. The Rams are seeking their first playoff win since they beat Eastern 30-27 in the 2012 South Jersey Group V semifinals. Southern sophomore running back Jaiden Brown has rushed 192 times for 1,186 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rams quarterback Cole Richardson has thrown for 698 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Colby Saxton leads the defense with 40 tackles. Vineland (4-4) has won two straight and is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight season. The Fighting Clan features Virginia Tech recruit Tyreem Powell, who has thrown for 632 yards and six touchdowns. Vineland wide receiver Jonathan Toney has caught 27 passes for 433 yards. The winner faces the winner of the matchup between eighth-seeded Hunterdon Central and top-seeded Williamstown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.