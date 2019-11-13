South Jersey Group V Semifinal
Vineland (5) at Williamstown (1)
7 p.m. Friday
This is the second straight year these teams have met in the South Jersey Group V semifinals. It will be their fourth meeting since the start of last season. Williamstown has won all three previous contests by an average score of 26-7.
Vineland (5-4) rallied from 21-0, third-quarter deficit to beat Southern Regional 24-21 in last Friday’s quarterfinal. Senor quarterback Tyreem Powell (671 passing yards) and running back Nahzir Broome (400 rushing yards) each ran for two touchdowns. Linebacker Ryan Shelton sparked the Vineland defense.
Williamstown (9-1) is the defending champion and ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Senior defensive end Aaron Lewis is a Michigan recruit. Williamstown quarterback Doug Brown has thrown for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Vineland/Williamstown winner advances to the sectional final against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between third-seeded Hillsborough and second-seeded Lenape.
