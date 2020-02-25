Egypt Owens scored 15 for Vineland. Leah Williams grabbed 10 rebounds for Cape May Tech.

Vineland 8 6 21 19 – 54

Cape May Tech 2 21 12 5 – 40

VL – Jones 6, Ratliff 16, Rivera 5, Alvarez 8, Owens 15, Fowlkes 4

CMT – Campbell 6, Albrecht 1, Pasceri 10, Schmucker 7, Williams 6, Gery 10

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

