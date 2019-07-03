July 4 from 7 p.m. performance by the Bud Cavallo Duo, followed by the Cumberland County College Jazz Band and Wind Symphony at 8 p.m.; fireworks will end the evening; bring a chair; Giampietro Park, 3231 E. Landis Ave., free.
Vineland Concert and Fireworks in the Park
