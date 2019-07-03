July 4 from 7 p.m. performance by the Bud Cavallo Duo, followed by the Cumberland County College Jazz Band and Wind Symphony at 8 p.m.; fireworks will end the evening; bring a chair; Giampietro Park, 3231 E. Landis Ave., free.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments