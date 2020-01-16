Skylar Fowlkes led Vineland with 13 points and nine rebounds. Egypt Ownes had 12 points and four assists for the Fighting Clan (3-7).

VL – Jones 8, Rivera 7, Alvarez 6, Owens 12, Fowlkes 13

