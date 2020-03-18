Swimming Vineland

Vineland HS girls swim team show the number five after winning and recieving the trophy for thier fith year as Public A Champions at The College of New Jersey ,Saturday, February 26, 2005. (Press of Atlantic City/ Anthony Smedile)

This was last of the Fighting Clan’s five straight state Public A titles from 2001-05. Tiffany Malatesta led the Fighting Clan.

