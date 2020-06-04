Vineland peace walk against police brutality: Check out some of the sights and sounds from Wednesday's protest in Vineland.
Lifeguard race season on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic: “The chiefs will have a discussion later in June, and we’ll have a better sense of what will happen (regarding lifeguard racing) by then,” South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association President Sandy Bosacco said. “We’ll go a week at a time and see if things loosen up."
South Jersey business leaders prepared for safe reopening, challenges ahead: Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said local businesses have been “very smart” about incorporating safe and responsible practices into their reopening plans.
Businesses prepared for worst, got the best, in causeway march: The Crab Trap, a Somers Point landmark located on the water near the causeway, covered all of its windows and doors in preparation for protests, as did many other businesses in the bayside city. Fortunately, the demonstration was peaceful.
Cumberland prosecutor, state officials talk police reforms, justice in wake of George Floyd's murder: A virtual town hall, “Let’s Talk About It: Building Police-Community Trust Across New Jersey,” hosted by state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal with an introduction from Gov. Phil Murphy, focused on building police-community relations in light of recent civil unrest.
