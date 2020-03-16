All Vineland municipal court sessions between March 16 and March 27 have been postponed, a city spokesperson said.

New court dates will be assigned in the coming days and notices will be sent out. Residents are also urged to not visit the court house unless absolutely necessary.

Phone lines will remain in operation. Payments can be made via mail or where eligible on-line at njmcdirect.com.

Contact: 609-272-7239

