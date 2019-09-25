A Vineland teacher is being investigated after "offensive and unacceptable" social media posts regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez last week, school officials confirmed.
Joseph Rossi, Vineland schools' executive director of personnel, said the district was made aware of the posts allegedly made by a district employee.
"Central Administration began an immediate investigation and discovered the post was made by a teacher," Rossi told The Press. "Appropriate action was taken. An outcome will be reached after consultation with the Board of Education's Personnel Committee."
The Vineland Daily Journal identified the employee as Jennifer Hewitt Bishop. According to the Journal report, the post was related to a discussion of Dulce in which Hewitt Bishop allegedly wrote, “They’re Mexican, it’s their culture. They don’t supervise their children like we do.”
Rossi confirmed the employee is an elementary special education in-class resource teacher.
