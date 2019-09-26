Donovan Leary threw four touchdown pass to Tarheeb Still for Timber Creek (3-1). Leary threw a fifth TD pass and rushed for another score.
For the Fighting Clan (1-3), Jonathan Toney caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tyreem Powell, and Henry Garton kicked a 25-yard field.
Vineland 0 10 0 0—10
Timber Creek 7 16 14 0—44
FIRST QUARTER
TC—Tarheeb Still pass from Leary (Coluccio kick)
SECOND QUARTER
V—Toney 16 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
TC—Leary 12 run (kick failed)
V—Graton 25 field goal
TC—Coluccio 20 field goal
TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)
THIRD QUARTER
TC—Tarheeb Still 4 run (Coluccio kick)
TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
TC—O’Dunlami from Leary (Coluccio kick)
Records—Timber Creek (3-1), Vineland 1-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.