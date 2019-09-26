Donovan Leary threw four touchdown pass to Tarheeb Still for Timber Creek (3-1). Leary threw a fifth TD pass and rushed for another score.

For the Fighting Clan (1-3), Jonathan Toney caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tyreem Powell, and Henry Garton kicked a 25-yard field.

Vineland 0 10 0 0—10

Timber Creek 7 16 14 0—44

FIRST QUARTER

TC—Tarheeb Still pass from Leary (Coluccio kick)

SECOND QUARTER

V—Toney 16 pass from Powell (Garton kick)

TC—Leary 12 run (kick failed)

V—Graton 25 field goal

TC—Coluccio 20 field goal

TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)

THIRD QUARTER

TC—Tarheeb Still 4 run (Coluccio kick)

TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

TC—O’Dunlami from Leary (Coluccio kick)

Records—Timber Creek (3-1), Vineland 1-3.

