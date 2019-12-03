Coach: Mike Schneider
2018-2019 record: 3-4
What to watch: The Fighting Clan graduated four key scorers but have 17 new swimmers. Back are Alaina Merighi, Carly Hullihen, Delaney Fisher, Angie Mainiero and Faviana Cohen. Leading freshmen include Ava Levari, Lena Luciano, Hannah Jara and twins Jada and Vanessa Williams.
“There’s a lot of learning going on, and a lot of younger kids have the potential to help,” Schneider said. “As far as I know, last year was the first year we didn’t make the tournament, and one of our goals this year is to get back. We expect to have a lot more depth this year.”
