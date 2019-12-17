Vineland

Coach: Dan Russo

Last season’s record: 14-10

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key Players: Austin Shaw, 6-0, Sr. G/F; Anthony Davis, 6-3, Sr. F; Yamere Diggs, 5-8, Soph. PG; Ryan Williams, 6-1, Jr. F; Barry Turner, 5-10, Sr. G; Syncere Gaye, 5-7, Sr. G; Justin Harper, 6-1, Fr. G; Azmir Kates, 6-0, Fr. G.

Outlook: Vineland is a very young team this season with only four returning starters. But the Fighting Clan looks to use their speed to stay competitive in the CAL. Diggs is a transfer from St. Joseph, while Williams is a transfer from Bridgeton.

