Vineland
Coach: Dan Russo
Last season’s record: 14-10
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Austin Shaw, 6-0, Sr. G/F; Anthony Davis, 6-3, Sr. F; Yamere Diggs, 5-8, Soph. PG; Ryan Williams, 6-1, Jr. F; Barry Turner, 5-10, Sr. G; Syncere Gaye, 5-7, Sr. G; Justin Harper, 6-1, Fr. G; Azmir Kates, 6-0, Fr. G.
Outlook: Vineland is a very young team this season with only four returning starters. But the Fighting Clan looks to use their speed to stay competitive in the CAL. Diggs is a transfer from St. Joseph, while Williams is a transfer from Bridgeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.