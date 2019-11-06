At 8 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 8, the Cumberland Celebrates Our Veterans event will take place at NJ Veterans Memorial Home at 524 NW Boulevard. The event will honor and support service men and women.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae will give opening remarks, followed by a joint press conference with several county service organizations about available services within the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.