At 8 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 8, the Cumberland Celebrates Our Veterans event will take place at NJ Veterans Memorial Home at 524 NW Boulevard. The event will honor and support service men and women.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae will give opening remarks, followed by a joint press conference with several county service organizations about available services within the county. 

