At 9:30 a.m., on Monday, a Military Mural will be official dedicated in Downtown Vineland. The mural will be at the mini-park at the corner of Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Artist George Perez created the mural which honors members of all five military branches, as well as veterans and prisoners of war.
The mural project commissioned by the Vineland Downtown Improvement District and Main Street Vineland, and has been publicly funded with grants from the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission, the Department of State, Thrive South Jersey, BB&T bank and Ace Hardware.
