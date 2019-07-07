102118_spt_vineland 4A

Vineland's Ryan Shelton, center, is grabbed from behind by Washington Township's Bryce Kraemer during the Fighting Clan's 31-7 victory at Gittone Stadim on Saturday, October 20, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Vineland

Coach: Dan Russo

Last season's record: 5-6

First impression: Contender

The Fighting Clan won the first playoff game in school history and reached the South Jersey Group V semifinals, losing to eventual champion Williamstown.

Senior WR/DB Tyreem Powell has committed to Virginia Tech. He made 60 tackles and also caught 23 passes for 273 yards. Senior quarterback Ryan Shelton threw for 1,214 yards and rushed for 552 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Nahzir Broome rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns.

