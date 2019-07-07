Vineland
Coach: Dan Russo
Last season's record: 5-6
First impression: Contender
The Fighting Clan won the first playoff game in school history and reached the South Jersey Group V semifinals, losing to eventual champion Williamstown.
Senior WR/DB Tyreem Powell has committed to Virginia Tech. He made 60 tackles and also caught 23 passes for 273 yards. Senior quarterback Ryan Shelton threw for 1,214 yards and rushed for 552 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Nahzir Broome rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns.