Coach: Rich Del Valle
2018-19 record: 3-5
What to watch: The Fighting Clan have a smaller team than usual but could be competitive. Top scorers include Noah Jones, Lucas Merighi, Cassius Garcia, Cody Powell, Jason Wheeler and RJ Franchescini.
"We have only 14, and they're all pretty good swimmers, but it'll be tough," Del Valle said. "It'll be a building year."
