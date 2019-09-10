Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

A "Patriot Day" ceremony is planned for Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Vineland Fire Headquarters at 110 North Fourth Street. Members of the Vineland Fire Department, Police Department and Emergency Medical Services will be in attendance, along with elected officials and invited guests, to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 "and the heroic efforts of first responders who helped save many more."

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Load comments