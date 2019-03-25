Coach: Paul Myers (first year)
What to watch: Vineland’s Jared Russo and Brett Bosenhofer will do double duty, as members of the varsity four and paired together as a double sculling crew. Other key rowers include Stephen Janetta, Cassius Garcia, Joseph Dietterick, Gabriel Fonseca and Jason Wheeler. The Fighting Clan will have two double crews and a novice eight. Myers, an assistant coach last year, is also the boys soccer coach.
“We are continuing to build a great culture and know the sport is more than winning a 1,500-meter race,” Myers said. “It’s about hard work, helping each other, caring for each other and trusting your teammates. We are encouraging hard work in the classroom and treating your opponents with respect.
“Helping these young men grow to become college ready, and prepare them for life beyond their time on our crew.”