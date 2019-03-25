Coach: John McCarty
What to watch: The Fighting Clan’s top boat will be a varsity four with rowers Emily Jones, Grace Panzini, Germaine Smart and Karlee Farrell, and coxswain Kayliegh Grabowy. All are seniors but Jones, who is a junior. The four rowers were in last year’s junior eight, which was a Press All-Star boat. The 2018 novice eight also gained All-Star status. The Fighting Clan also plans to have a junior and novice eight.
“I’m excited about the varsity four,” McCarty said. “They’re experienced and strong. We’re hoping to be competitive in the junior eight as well. The novice eight is working hard. Hopefully it will be good year like last year.”