Coach: Leslie Garton (second season)
2018 record: 6-8-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Fighting Clan, who lost 11 seniors to graduation (eight of them starters) return junior midfielder Julia Piekielko and sophomore midfielder Angie Mainero. Karli Cervini, a senior attacker, and Delanie Fisher, a senior defender, also return to the starting lineup. Jenna DeTetta, a freshman midfielder, leads the newcomers.
“I’m expecting hard work and dedication,” Garton said. “Everyone knows we are young and are rebuilding, but I expect to exceed last year’s record.”
