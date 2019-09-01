Coach: Leslie Garton (second season)

2018 record: 6-8-1

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Fighting Clan, who lost 11 seniors to graduation (eight of them starters) return junior midfielder Julia Piekielko and sophomore midfielder Angie Mainero. Karli Cervini, a senior attacker, and Delanie Fisher, a senior defender, also return to the starting lineup. Jenna DeTetta, a freshman midfielder, leads the newcomers.

“I’m expecting hard work and dedication,” Garton said. “Everyone knows we are young and are rebuilding, but I expect to exceed last year’s record.”

