Boby Cappuccio, 8, of Vineland, is greeted by U.S. Army Natiional Guard Private Alaattin Ardahan during National Night Out at Vineland High School on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

City police are hosting their event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue. There will be music by Eleven Eleven, food and drinks, face painting, bounce houses, a car show and more.

