Coach: Jake Homiak (third season)
2018-19 record: 7-18
Outlook: Senior Kaleb Percival (152), junior Angel Garcia (170), sophomore Gabe Baldosaro (106) and freshman Joe Nappa (120) are among the wrestlers to watch for the Fighting Clan.
"I would expect a strong contribution of points to come from our lower and upper weights," Homiak said. "We will look to have a number of guys qualify and compete into the postseason."
