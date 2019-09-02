Coach: Paul Myers (22-32-2)
2018 record: 10-9-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: Despite losing some key seniors to graduation, the Fighting Clan aim to build off their success last fall after qualifing for the S.J. Group IV tournament. Vineland will feature a strong midfield, including Lance Satero, Jude Hill and Denis Maguire. Usmar Barrera, a senior striker, and Alex Anderson, a sophomore defender, are also players to watch this season.
“Very excited about our expectations for this upcoming season,” Myers said. “We will continue to build on our offseason goal of returning to the Group IV playoffs and earning a berth this year in the Cape- Atlantic League Tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.