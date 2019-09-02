Coach: Paul Myers (22-32-2)

2018 record: 10-9-1

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: Despite losing some key seniors to graduation, the Fighting Clan aim to build off their success last fall after qualifing for the S.J. Group IV tournament. Vineland will feature a strong midfield, including Lance Satero, Jude Hill and Denis Maguire. Usmar Barrera, a senior striker, and Alex Anderson, a sophomore defender, are also players to watch this season.

“Very excited about our expectations for this upcoming season,” Myers said. “We will continue to build on our offseason goal of returning to the Group IV playoffs and earning a berth this year in the Cape- Atlantic League Tournament.”

Tags

Load comments