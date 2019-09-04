Coach: Kate Cronk

2018 record: 3-14-1

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Fighting Clan should improve on last year. Key players include forwards Tamira Lopez and Nicole Stanker, midfielder-forward Jaelinn Dawson and midfielder Abigail Maines. Goalies Zareiah Jones and Celina Rodriguez will probably split time.

“We’re very optimistic,” Cronk said. “We have a lot of kids back, and we hope to have a .500 record.”

