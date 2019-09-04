Coach: Kate Cronk
2018 record: 3-14-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Fighting Clan should improve on last year. Key players include forwards Tamira Lopez and Nicole Stanker, midfielder-forward Jaelinn Dawson and midfielder Abigail Maines. Goalies Zareiah Jones and Celina Rodriguez will probably split time.
“We’re very optimistic,” Cronk said. “We have a lot of kids back, and we hope to have a .500 record.”
