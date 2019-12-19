Vineland

Coach: Will Breese

Last season’s record: 12-12

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key Players: Mikeyla Rivera, 5-7, Sr. SF; Egypt Owens, 5-5, Fr. G; Samantha Jones, 5-5, Fr. G.

Outlook: The Fighting Clan will be led by a pair of few young guards in Jones and Owens. Breese expects the team to be fast, and will rely on speed to balance the lack of experience. Vineland will also look to Rivera for leadership.

