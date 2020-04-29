HAMMONTON — Holly Di Matteo breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday when she found out her mother,…
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19: In just one week, the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care has erupted as a hotbed of COVID-19 in Atlantic County, as cases grew from two positives and no deaths Thursday to 30 cases and six deaths by Monday, the latest numbers available.
Atlantic City begins COVID-19 testing: The first of two city testing sites for the new coronavirus opened Tuesday, and the second location is scheduled to welcome residents Wednesday morning.
Birthdays during COVID-19 call for conference calls, drive-by parades: Small, intimate parties at home, video conference calls and drive-by parades of family and friends have become the new normal during a time where gatherings are canceled.
What Atlantic City's casinos could look like when they reopen: Safety measures are being considered in casinos across the country, even though a wide-scale reopening of the industry could still be weeks away, if not longer.
St. Augustine Prep crew pair make college choices: Spencer Chidley and Ryan Flaherty will start their collegiate careers with partial academic scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.