Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19: In just one week, the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care has erupted as a hotbed of COVID-19 in Atlantic County, as cases grew from two positives and no deaths Thursday to 30 cases and six deaths by Monday, the latest numbers available.

Atlantic City begins COVID-19 testing: The first of two city testing sites for the new coronavirus opened Tuesday, and the second location is scheduled to welcome residents Wednesday morning.

Birthdays during COVID-19 call for conference calls, drive-by parades: Small, intimate parties at home, video conference calls and drive-by parades of family and friends have become the new normal during a time where gatherings are canceled.

What Atlantic City's casinos could look like when they reopen: Safety measures are being considered in casinos across the country, even though a wide-scale reopening of the industry could still be weeks away, if not longer.

