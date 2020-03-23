gun sales

Belleplain Supply Gun Center owner Nick Germanio holds an AR-15 on Thursday. Firearm and ammunition sales have spiked in New Jersey since the spread of COVID-19 began.

The virus outbreak is causing a run on guns, ammo in South Jersey. While some people are stockpiling canned goods and toilet paper amid the global coronavirus pandemic, others are ensuring their personal arsenals are flush.

Fifth person tests positive for COVID-19 in Atlantic County. And Shore Medical Center announces its treating one patient that has tested positive for the disease and will likely have another. 

Cumberland's first female county prosecutor is moving the county forward. Jennifer Webb-McRae has made it a priority to start more programs for youth since she was named county prosecutor in 2010. The story is another in a series The Press is doing to spotlight women in leadership during Women's History Month.

One email changed Dave McNabb’s life forever. The Galloway Township resident discovered through Ancestry.com that he had no biological connection to the man he called his father for more than 90 years. Read more about how DNA genetic testing is changing people's lives, good and bad.

Egg Harbor Township High School's Lauren Princz won the girls 55-meter dash in a personal-best 6.98 seconds at the season-ending Meet of Champions. She is The Press Girls Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Lauren Princz

Egg Harbor Township High School junior Lauren Princz, seen with her medal at an event in New York, accomplished much throughout the indoor track and field season but took particular delight in breaking 7 seconds in the 55-meter dash for the first time. ‘It was amazing,’ she said of the 6.98 she ran March 8. ‘I worked really hard for that.’

