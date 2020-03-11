To address COVID-19 concerns, Stockton University announced Tuesday it is extending spring break, which begins March 15. Spring break will now end March 24. So far, there are 15 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus across the state, including a Bergen County man who died, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.
Atlantic City residents Lorena Chicas and fiance Chris Filiciello will join a group of 20 runners in a 250-mile relay from New York City to Washington, D.C., later this month to raise awareness of Down syndrome and issues surrounding it. Their 3-year-old son, Mateo was born with Down syndrome.
For some beach patrols along the Jersey Shore, attracting lifeguards to watch over swimmers in recent years has been a challenge. Stone Harbor is increasing pay dramatically in response. The Borough Council decided last week to give a wage increase to all lifeguards and beach tag checkers on staff.
High School basketball: The Atlantic City boys defeated Cherry Hill East on Tuesday to win a South Jersey Group IV title. The Ocean City girls defeated Mainland to win a South Jersey Group III title. And the Wildwood girls' season came to an end in a loss to Woodbury.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament started with the Niagara University women's basketball team beating Saint Peter's in a first-round game that tipped off shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The MAAC consists of 11 schools, including New Jersey universities Monmouth, Rider and Saint Peter's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.