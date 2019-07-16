Stubborn Brothers, affectionately named after the two Morey’s co-owner brothers Will and Jack, has a new theme this summer, with new custom table designs aimed at encouraging small competitions among guests while waiting for a meal. Stubborn Brothers also sports arguably the best view of any Morey’s Piers location. Perched high above the sand at the pier’s end, one can gaze out at the sparkling water, while sipping on one of the bar’s signature drinks such as their amazing blueberry pina colada, with Cape May Distillery Blueberry Rum and fresh blueberries. The bar is even open to the public via beach access.
26. Visit Stubborn Bros. Beach Bar atop Ocean Oasis Water Park.
