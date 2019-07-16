071819_ats_moreys (22)

Stubborn Brothers, affectionately named after the two Morey’s co-owner brothers Will and Jack, has a new theme this summer, with new custom table designs aimed at encouraging small competitions among guests while waiting for a meal. Stubborn Brothers also sports arguably the best view of any Morey’s Piers location. Perched high above the sand at the pier’s end, one can gaze out at the sparkling water, while sipping on one of the bar’s signature drinks such as their amazing blueberry pina colada, with Cape May Distillery Blueberry Rum and fresh blueberries. The bar is even open to the public via beach access. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments