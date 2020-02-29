Bottle, bag materials bad
The world’s climate changes over the years. Some scientists believe that we will experience a mini ice age lasting 15 years or maybe a little longer.
I read an article that every time an automobile is forced to stop and go due to the poor timing of traffic lights, more emissions are released into the air. Where have these geologists been for the past 15 years?
This isn’t just about climate, this is about having control over the lives of others. Let me address the worse thing for our environment.
Plastic bottled water, plastic bottled milk and plastic bottled drinks. Have citizens seen anyone in politics or in the world of science demand the end of sales of bottled drinks made with plastic? Not at all.
All of us should guess who got paid plenty of money to keep quiet about bottled drinks like bottled water. Let’s not forget, it was these same global warming experts who demanded that no more paper bags with handles be used in supermarkets years ago or there would be no more trees left.
Why not use hemp to make bags provided by supermarkets and other retail outlets? The materials used to make the reusable bags sold in supermarkets are terrible too.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Limbaugh used racial slurs
Middle Township police are investigating racial slurs posted on a utility pole, presumably to possibly identify and prosecute the offender.
Meanwhile Rush Limbaugh was praised during the State of the Union address and awarded a medal. Over the years, Limbaugh’s rants have included what I consider numerous racial slurs. A number of these have been aired on NPR since the award was given. These are not innocuous comments that offend only the ultra-sensitive, nor are they slips of the tongue. I believe Limbaugh calculates racial rants to stir anger.
Isn’t holding a microphone more dangerous than the one holding a spray can?
Henry A. Ireland
Dennis Township
Iraq injuries downplayed
A recent story reported today that 109 troops suffered traumatic brain injuries from the missile attack in Iraq. Trump had said he “heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things.”
Traumatic brain injuries can have permanent and life altering impacts to the brain.
Paul Raetsch
Mays Landing
