Don’t income-limit aid
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is an unprecedented universal relief package. It is an act meant to show all Americans that the government can and will help them, especially at a time when it is demanding and enforcing enormous limits on their liberty.
The problem is that the stimulus payments to individuals and couples contain income limitations based on 2018 or 2019 income levels. This logic assumes that people who were doing fine a year or two ago could not benefit from aid in a crisis that was just recognized within the past month. Many Americans prospering in 2018, and who presumably paid a substantial income tax at that time, could very well be in crisis now.
Those who may not necessarily need the stimulus payment should still receive it and be allowed the freedom to redirect their share to other family members, friends or charities that could benefit right now.
Stephen Funk
Northfield
Extend WW Catholic loans
Recently the Catholic Diocese of Camden announced without notice the closure of five Catholic schools, including my alma mater, Wildwood Catholic High School.
Like so many, I was saddened to hear this news. But my sadness quickly turned to deep frustration the more I sought to learn. In public reports and in the information provided by the diocese, a primary justification for the closure of Wildwood Catholic was a 12-percent enrollment drop coupled with $750,000 in loans spanning years.
I understand these are hard, unprecedented times. Which is why I was so surprised to learn that the lender is not some unscrupulous, cutthroat Wall Street firm. Rather, it is the diocese itself.
Meanwhile, across the rest of America, something else is happening.
Many banks, insurance companies and financial institutions, as well as the government itself, are restructuring payment terms to work with Americans who have seen their jobs and incomes vanish.
This raises a fundamental question on which diocese news is silent: Why not simply do what the private sector across America is doing and restructure or extend the payment terms of these loans?
In short, why, of all times in our lifetimes, close now without notice? People are hurting enough. They need their institutions to lean on now more than ever.
I realize I don’t have all the details. Details are hard to come by. But what I do know is that Wildwood Catholic is not a building or a property (which, it is worth mentioning, no doubt could fetch multiple millions of dollars if razed and converted to residential properties).
Wildwood Catholic is a community of people from many places and times. And this community deserves far better than a surprise press release.
In times like these, Wildwood Catholic deserves not only a far better explanation, but a lender that will give it a real chance to get through these hard times instead of surrendering to them.
Jim McElhatton
Alexandria, Va.
