Heroes at senior facilities
During COVID-19, we have seen videos of essential workers getting well-deserved praise for their lifesaving work. While I too applaud the doctors and hospital workers, other heroes on the frontlines also deserve our praise and attention.
I urge people to express gratitude for some unsung heroes of this pandemic: continuing care retirement communities, senior living, rehabilitation and nursing home associates. Chances are, an older adult in your life lives in a long-term care environment — a parent, grandparent or other relative. Skilled nursing teams, directors, housekeeping staff and food service personnel in these settings are being pushed to their limits.
As president and CEO of United Methodist Communities, with 40 years’ experience in this industry, I am confident that the health, well-being and safety of residents and associates everywhere remains paramount. We operate nine senior communities and three home care offices in New Jersey, including UMC at The Shores in Ocean City.
Yet, much of the news surrounding senior living communities has been critical.
Our associates are heroes on the frontlines, who deserve kudos for their sense of duty, bravery, commitment and determination — all while balancing their own families. Their character and resiliency are being tested like never before.
Now more than ever, caretakers are being entrusted to protect lives during this exceptionally difficult time. And all the while, residents rightfully expect unwavering, high-quality and compassionate care.
In the best of times, senior-living employees face unique challenges. They focus on a vulnerable population requiring care and attention 24/7. In addition to an average age of 89-years, many residents have dementia, underlying health conditions, co-morbidities and mobility issues.
I urge people to take more than a moment to acknowledge the exceptional work senior-care workers are doing. Many are your friends and your neighbors. Others are complete strangers caring for others’ loved ones. Facing complete uncertainty, they continue to sacrifice and show up. They are heroes in every way.
Lawrence D. Carlson
Neptune, Monmouth County
Coronavirus suggestions
There are do it yourself videos on You Tube, “Make a flu mask,” that give info on how to make a mask. Not all are good.
I want to suggest that 3D printing of masks, ventilators and hospital beds, along with other medical items, be looked into.
There are 3D printers at Stockton University, and possibly other schools and sites in the region.
Bread, butter and milk can all be frozen, so it won’t go bad.
Until there is a vaccine or known drug that can be modified to be used to cure this, we will be in trouble.
Jim Munroe
Absecon
