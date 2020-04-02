Survival not just TV game
To all who ever wanted to participate in a reality show, I welcome you to Survivor: Coronavirus. No three tribes. No immunity idols. This is the real deal. One magnificent kaleidoscope of a tribe. Outlast. Out-think. Out-pray. May science and faith both smile upon us.
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township
Unionized workers costly to other NJ residents
Regarding the recent letter, “Union opposes Kennedy”:
This letter from the president of American Federation of Teachers New Jersey union deriding a candidate for the 2nd District congressional seat was topical when I read the first few lines, and then it became a diatribe on everything the union labor movement did for us.
I honestly feel that 90% of the statements by Donna M. Chiera were pumping up the volume on unionized labor. Well, let me say thank you to the early labor movement that got working folks 40 hour weeks with overtime after that, minimum working age, minimum wage and everything her letter stated. That was then, this is now, and all those advances in employment will never be rolled back — they’re the law.
To me, a lowly retiree that is lower than middle class, unionized workers cost me more than any other segment of the economy. The majority of my real estate property tax pays for union labor, from office clerks through administrators in every job title. Cronyism is still rampant with generational job positions, all enjoying lifetime best health care for a pittance – which they then complain about to those of us paying a fortune for health insurance.
So the letter from the teachers union is kind of like a reference to a line from the movie “Jaws” regarding sharks — “All the shark does is eat, swim and make little sharks.” All that letter did was glorify union employment, feeding off the rest of us non-union folks paying more in taxes, more at union-employed grocery stores — more, more, more.
Gov. Phil Murphy grows the union movement with every speech and law sponsored, having the Democrat controlled Legislature and state power brokers backing him. Unions will build the wind mills costing state tax and ratepayers a fortune to improve Murphy’s resume for his next political run.
Every pro-union position firmly cements New Jersey as the most expensive state to live in.
Brett Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Murphy too slow closing casinos in Atlantic City
Gov. Phil Murphy took too long to close the casinos in Atlantic City. Casinos were starting to close one by one everywhere in the United States. Every major sport organization had shut down their league until further notice because of the coronavirus and the dangers that it can cause to innocent people, not to mention all the schools and colleges that have closed their doors also.
The people who work in Atlantic City on the casino floors sometimes encounter some of the lowest forms of life that is out there. This is not everybody of course, but enough to make you shake your head now more than ever to their coughing, wheezing, hacking and sneezing habits that are more than any person should have to endure during this period of mass frenzy or how about anytime when we are trying to work.
Forty years working in this industry and I personally have never seen anything quite like this. We casino workers were literally like the dance band on the Titanic before Murphy ordered them closed and this was just wrong because it has given the impression to all the workers that nobody really cared as long as any amount of money is still being made as the ship is slowly going down.
Murphy needs to see it was a real bad decision to not shut the casinos earlier.
Sandy Schamach
Galloway Township
Keep perspective on virus crisis
The current coronavirus has been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization. And the U.S. has taken a similar approach. However, it’s important to consider this virus’s impact as compared to influenza. Currently, COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. number more than 2,000. During the 2017-2018 flu season, over 61,000 deaths were identified as flu-related. And typically flu seasons end at the beginning of spring and on average result in over 40,000 deaths annually in the U.S.
While the coronavirus appears to be more contagious than flu viruses, the U.S. health-care facilities and services are the world’s best and we need to be optimistic and avoid overreacting.
The media (particularly TV) almost appear to relish dramatizing every aspect of this virus’s effects — especially when a Tom Hanks or a senator has acquired the illness.
Advice on good hygiene and avoidance of affected persons is valuable but the pervasive drama fostered by the media borders on creating mass hysteria — which is statistically not warranted. Is this a manufactured crisis similar to one of “The Twilight Zone” episodes?
Ron Smith
Brigantine
Live, but with more caution
For many years doctors and scientists have warned that as a nation we were not prepared for a pandemic and they were right. My father was one of them.
Our U.S. senators for New Jersey have been more interested in telling the public all the great things they do for us while they have their hands out taking money from PACs. Sen. Cory Booker is more interested in his career than the people of New Jersey. Sen. Bob Menendez too failed to address what was needed to protect us from such a pandemic as we have now. These same senators along with Sen. Chuck Schumer have been more interested in standing up for illegal immigrants from Mexico and other countries who may bring disease into the nation.
Television and broadcasting networks are more interested in ratings, and some try to scare people. Preventing any illness requires common sense. If you’re feeling ill, stay home. I’m a strong believer in using Lysol because it’s been proven to kill germs.
As a society, we need to stop allowing a few to rule over our lives. I believe the best way to kill off this virus is common sense. Wash hands regularly, cover your mouth or face when coughing or sneezing. Don’t shake hands but wave to friends. Use lots of disinfectant.
Staying indoors and not going anywhere isn’t healthy. It’s bad for our emotional well being. Don’t forget to keep cell phones and remote controls clean as well.
Let’s get back to living our lives but just with more caution. The news media reminds me of the story of “Chicken Little,” who repeatedly warned “The sky is falling, the sky is falling.” Or of some ministers and pastors over many years saying the world is coming to an end and we’re all going to hell unless we accept Jesus as our lord and savior.”
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Stop bag bans during pandemic
During this time of a pandemic, idiot politicians should lift this asinine ordinance on prohibiting supermarkets from supplying complimentary plastic or paper bags. I’m sure Flipper would understand and Tom the Turtle would swim the other way during this period.
Ask any first-year culinary student about cross contamination and they would verbatim describe what the result of this ordinance can do. Joe Public, though sharp at times, typically neglects any thought of eliminating any biological outbreak until it is too late. So next time you place your grocery bags down to fill them, think of the raw chicken or beef the person in front of you bought from possible their last visit to the store. Chances are by placing your bag down on the same surface, the remnants of that person’s purchases whether recent or not followed you home.
This can possibly transpire because of what was brought into a public area from a patron who doesn’t have the same sanitary standards as you do.
Joe Massari Jr.
Northfield
Epidemic of fear also spreads
Maniacal hysteria has gripped the U.S. Total anxiety and fear persuade the populace to believe the end is near. I agree. Fact: every person alive today in N.J. will surely die; just when is an enigma.
Of course, the China virus in the U.S. does not even compare to the number of fatalities caused by viral relatives influenza and swine flu. However, that doesn’t seem to matter. The rotten egg smell of fear is prevalent in almost any store or gathering.
Ignored is the fact that the China virus seems more potentially dangerous to the elderly over the age of 60, since the human immune system plops the older you get and people under the age of 60 appear to be in much less danger.
I personally am in the danger zone, but since I had the prescience to stash up on 170 proof Balkan vodka, 85% alcohol, I feel when I indulge quite calm. I hope this UI substance is like a fireball to the virus and eliminates the need for hand sanitizing and nasal spray, depending how you use it.
Why the hysteria? Simple. There is a profit to be made. The news media profit by promoting fear. The bigger the audience, the more advertisers.
I suggest hoarding ice picks in case the media suggests a nuclear attack is imminent. They are useful in penetrating the scull to find the grain of salt brain enclosed, usually totally unsuccessful.
Democrats? They thrive on fear. Period.
Ron Hill
Egg Harbor City
A.C.-Brigantine tunnel needs safety upgrades
Atlantic City-Brigantine connector tunnel is in swift need of safety upgrades. It seems to me to be the most dangerous part of the entire expressway. There continues to be accidents that are preventable. The lighting is very inefficient and ineffective, especially on a bright sunny day.
When traveling south, the human eye cannot adapt quickly enough to the lack of light in the tunnel. More light intensity is needed. The “remove sunglasses” sign at the entrance is too little, too late. It needs to be moved 100 yards before the entrance. It’s too late if you haven’t already removed the sunglasses prior to entering the tunnel.
Restriping the lines is also critical and essential. How many years has it been? In addition, it would be most helpful to place reflective yellow striping on the lower side barriers. This will further allow the driver to be aware of the sharp curve ahead.
This is not rocket science. These enhancements will reduce accidents and maybe even save a life.
Joe Uhing
Brigantine
Trump admiration misplaced
Recently I heard people praising President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. I think this is misplaced admiration.
The World Health Organization offered testing kits to the United States and it declined them. This caused unnecessary delays in testing (the first set of tests created here had problems) we are now playing catch with test production.
Trump has had mixed messages. His views have sometimes differed from those of CDC officials.
While playing up the pandemic relief and stimulus bill, he made it sound like it was his idea and that he had to bring the Democrats along.
Marcia and Dale Colman
Linwood
US-made for safety, jobs
While the Department of Defense only purchases a small quantity of finished pharmaceuticals from China, a large percentage of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used to make drugs in the United States are said to come from China and other countries like India, according to the Council on Foreign Relations website. It should have every American concerned about where their drugs are coming from. We need to manufacture products in this country and not rely on places like China and India.
America needs to wake up and realize that the more things we manufacture here, it helps the economy grow and provides jobs but it also makes us safer. Americans need to break the cycle depending on foreign countries for cheap products.
In the past, the FDA has reported that over thousands of dogs and cats became ill and some died from food made in China. There are toys painted with lead base paint imported from China that are a health risk for small children.
We need to get back to made in America, not just assembled here but made here.
Wayne Williams
Seaville
A.C. mayoral candidate opposes government change
The future of Atlantic City, where I am a candidate for mayor, depends on what happens in the next 30 days. It’s no secret that tensions are high, first with the referendum to change the form of government, and now with the global threat of coronavirus. In these uncertain times, the people of Atlantic City deserve guidance and reassurance.
When outside interests supported the change referendum, it was clear to me that steps were not taken to address the underlying issues. City stakeholders need to come together to find solutions. Instead, the effort to change the form of government has been an expensive, haphazard effort.
The city will succeed when its leadership takes the bold action necessary to improve the lives of Atlantic City’s residents and tourists alike. But that takes more than just a vision, it takes the courage of upstanding administrators in office.
The current public health emergency is a reminder of the importance of community support, whether in the form of public assistance, access to resources, distribution of important information or simply guided reassurance. The city’s success will rely on holding leadership accountable.
The results of the city’s most historic vote, the 2020 census and local response to the coronavirus will mark a turning point in Atlantic City’s future — one that will touch the lives of every city resident. In these uncertain times it is important that we not give in to fear. We must come together as a community to protect ourselves from any threat to our livelihoods.
Now is the time to stand up for the future. Vote no on the referendum to change Atlantic City’s form of government.
Pamela Thomas-Fields
Atlantic City
Local workers need support
As strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are rightly being implemented, an economy dependent on tourism is beginning to suffer the inevitable consequences. Atlantic City’s parades, concerts and conventions are essential to attracting visitors not only to the casinos but to area small businesses as well.
Nearly all events such as these have been canceled. Travel for business and leisure is being postponed or avoided altogether. Many of us in the local work force are seeing our schedules and paychecks reduced significantly, and with schools closed there is urgent need for child care.
Most of us can’t afford the luxury our guests’ experience. Nonetheless, we come to work each day with name tags and smiles to deliver the kind of service that encourages people to return again and again.
Emergency resources need to be made available to ease the sudden and serious financial hardship the community faces. We all want to be safe and healthy, but if we cannot afford to take care of ourselves and our families, we certainly will not be.
Dara Cunningham
Ventnor
Davis politicizing mailed ballots
Regarding the recent story, ‘Prepping for coronavirus effect on June 2 primary”:
The comments by Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis on Democratic County Chairman Michael Suleiman’s request to institute all mail-in voting for the June 2nd primary — that it “underscores how beholden he is to the Callaway organization” and “if it wasn’t for the Callaways’ efforts for Assemblyman (Vince) Mazzeo and (John) Armato, they wouldn’t have won on vote-by-mails” — underscore how much the Republican Party is still trying to politicize the coronavirus issue.
Everything basically is shut down as Americans are forced to deal with this grave threat to the nation, yet Davis persists in scoring political points on an issue that even President Trump is now saying should bring all Americans together. Republicans in Atlantic County should admonish Davis for his totally partisan comments. We should all be uniting as a nation now.
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton
Quit school-taxes griping
Regarding the recent letter, “Tax parents for schools”:
Regarding the writer who is tired of paying taxes for schools: Those kids’ parents are probably tired of funding his Medicare and Social Security benefits. Those children in school will most likely be among the people who become his health care professionals when you can no longer care for himself.
I wonder if he voted in lawmakers who are in favor of limiting or eliminating access to family planning. If so, he should shut up about people who have “more than two children.” If he wants to gripe about how unfair taxes are, perhaps he should consider those who are really at fault: Tax the large corporations who get tax breaks without coming through on promises to paying it forward by creating jobs, when all they create is minimum-wage jobs that offer only high deductible group health insurance.
Tax the for-profit ventures and real estate of churches. Tax their tithing income. Tax the extremely wealthy who don’t pay their fair share and slip through loopholes. Stop for-life health insurance for elected politicians. Put a cap on how much the president can spend on Air Force One.
And quit complaining about the cost of educating future generations; maybe they’ll never complain about taking care of the elderly.
Sharon Fornuto
Oceanville
Attend religious services on TV
I think all people who are over the age of 60 and who feel sick should stay home from church services. All faiths have television shows that people can watch. There is no sin with not going.
I have been watching Sunday Mass on TV. I usually go to church on Sunday. I’m 80 years of age and I don’t feel guilty.
Barbara Rowan
Avalon
Put qualification before Identity
I watched the latest debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Biden says we need some diversity, after apologizing for being the white candidate, so he promises to pick a female running mate. Whether or not she is qualified, she will be a female. He also said he will pick a black woman to be a Supreme Court justice. I have no doubt he will be the nominee because the Democratic Party will do whatever they need to defeat Sanders.
I have no problem with a women vice president or a black woman justice. But when they pander I have a big problem. His criteria seems to matter more than whether they are qualified. I think Biden is a bumbling old man and Sanders has extreme socialist ideas.
I don’t know what is going to happen down the road, especially with the coronavirus, but God help us.
Jeannie Petrarca
Egg Harbor Township
Brush enforcement excessive
I am a 73 year old with COPD. Gov. Phil Murphy has asked that we stay at home when possible and go out only when necessary. Needless to say these are stressful times.
We received a letter from the City of Millville informing us that if we don’t remove a very small pile of loose brush from our property we may be subject to a fine and other penalties at the discretion of the judge according to local ordinance. The letter, including a picture of the pile, stated that brush pickup has been completed in our area and now it has to be removed to the compost facility at the old dump or we would have to appear before the judge to explain why the corrections were not completed by the required date.
We returned to Millville in 1996 and have been putting out loose brush and loose leaves ever since without any contact or direction from our city. We have never been delinquent on our taxes nor have we been informed of the ordinance or any other requirement.
We take pride in our property and would not have had a problem with removing the pile ourselves if someone could have had the courtesy of just calling instead. There is no reason I can think of for using such heavy handed tactics except that this is a Democrat-run city. Go President Trump.
Paul Royal Jr.
Millville
Democrats’ nomination process needs to be fair and open
I am a South Jersey Democrat who is concerned about the openness of the Democratic congressional nomination process. The arbitrary and undemocratic method in some counties of determining the candidate who gets the party line column on primary election ballots has long been a self-defeating exercise that divides Democrats in the general November election.
It is especially troublesome now. We have seen the traditional county chair appointment process result in the disastrous nomination of turncoat Rep. Jeff Van Drew. The recent results of the Atlantic County convention are instructive. The presumptive favorite, already anointed by many party officials, was roundly defeated once the process was put to a vote.
The coronavirus has understandably caused the cancellation of county conventions. While this is of course prudent, it also presents an opportunity for county organizations to hold online voting. There are software programs available to do this quickly and accurately. It will result in greater participation and transparency.
The days of backroom deals have passed. South Jersey Democrats demand the openness and fairness they deserve. As we are learning in this difficult time, sunlight is a great disinfectant. Exposure to the light of day will ensure a fairness which benefits everyone. Let county committee members vote!
Bob Stern
Beach Haven
Estimate worst, prepare for it
This corona virus began in China in early December or November. China was slow to act but then it clamped down, tested and built temporary hospitals. Presumably the U.S. intelligence services were monitoring the China spread since the beginning. But the U.S. public did not become sensitive until early February. Now based on the CDC data of infected cases (with no certainty it is correct without full testing), worst case estimates are possible of millions of cases by sometime in April.
If that were valid, we would need to act now. We do not need money sent to the public; we need action. Get more test kits. Buy them from China if necessary. Get more protective means. Many in China are wearing masks and we are told it is only necessary for medical personnel. Enlist American industry to retool and produce quickly the equipment that will be needed in the hospitals. Get the Army Corps of Engineers to set up temporary equipped hospitals based on the models of future spread. And stop the press conferences by officials handling the coronavirus and speaking favorably about each other.
Jim Quintiere
Margate
Students must fight virus too
As I was driving through my neighborhood in Galloway Township yesterday, I noticed several large groups of students having parties at their rental units. It appears that some young people are still not getting the message about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how important it is to prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus.
I realize that it is spring break, but such gatherings are thoughtless and irresponsible. While younger people may be at lower risk of mortality from this novel coronavirus, they could be putting others in danger. There are many residents in New Jersey who are older or have serious health issues, and keeping them safe should concern us all.
I hope that the media will continue to encourage social distancing and consideration of others during this difficult time. In doing so, perhaps we can help everyone understand the concept of the common good.
Chris Tobin
Galloway Township
All sacrifice for common good
During the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a lot of conversation about people’s rights — the right to live their life however they want, the right to get together with groups of friends, the right of a taxpayer to stay in their second home for several weeks while their business or their children’s school is closed.
When I was in high school, civics was a required course. One day we were discussing the U.S. Constitution and the rights that document granted to all Americans. I still remember my teacher saying that his right to swing his arm stopped at my nose. While the Constitution guarantees us individual rights, it does not guarantee us the right to tread on someone else’s.
Recognizing the threat of coronavirus to everyone due to its high contagion factor, President Trump, the CDC and the governors and health officials of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have asked their residents to stay home. Some people from areas that have coronavirus spreading have decided, in spite of this, to exercise their right to travel to other places, unconcerned that they might bring the virus with them and expose other, sometimes more vulnerable, people to it and aid in its spread. Some say they have the right under the Constitution. They don’t. Individual rights must sometimes be limited in the cause of the common good. They can’t swing their arm when the target is my nose.
Everyone needs to cooperate to stop the spread of the coronavirus, even if that means not taking an unscheduled vacation to the shore or traveling from a virus hot spot just because you can. Everyone needs to consider the welfare of others and make the same sacrifices that most of us already are making because we are responsible citizens.
Pary Tell
Cape May
No war on coronavirus
President Donald Trump recently faced the national media and said he was a war-time president.
Just like Washington, Jackson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Truman, Johnson, Bush and Obama.
That’s ridiculous.
Adrian Wecer
Vineland
Mail ballots a security issue
The referendum to change the form of government in Atlantic City was moved to May and will be conducted by a vote-by-mail process. What was not clear was will voters need to request a ballot or will every registered voter be mailed a ballot.
If all registered voters are mailed a ballot there may be a significant problem. My past experience using voter registration lists to go door-to-door campaigning is there are a significant number of voters no longer residing at the address listed on the voter registration list.
Maybe these lists are being purged on a more frequent basis, but if not, what will happen to these ballots mailed to people no longer residing in Atlantic City? Is anyone concern that having these ballots out in the community will lead to corruption?
Tim Kreischer
Ventnor
Health, family, friends count
My wife and I have lived in Atlantic City for six years and we walk our dog every day, as we live in Gardner’s Basin. The Boardwalk in the South Inlet in the city was completely void of people at 8 a.m. on the first day of the statewide lockdown.
This was a terrific scene of which I never thought we would see but it’s what we all need to do to stop this virus from spreading from one to another. We can beat this awful virus if we all stay diligent each and every day until this passes.
As my who mother lived until 97 years old would always say, “If you have your family, good friends and health, that’s all you need in life.” My mom was one smart lady.
Joe Karslo
Atlantic City
