University must openly display bust of Stockton
The bust of Richard Stockton was removed from public view several months ago. It was offensive to certain people. Well it is of great offense to me as a taxpayer subsidizing Stockton University that the bust is nowhere to be found.
Why would anyone attend a university that offends them?
Richard Stockton was a great American and citizen of New Jersey. His commitment to the Revolution and signing the Declaration of Independence eventually lead to the abolishment of slavery. He was committed to individual freedom and cannot be judge by the norms of today. He was captured and was a prisoner of war confined to a British prison. He pledged is life and fortune to the War of Independence.
Slavery was abolished in New Jersey in 1804, 18 years after the declaration and 13 years after the Revolution. We must stop trying to change history. It is what it is.
Unfortunately Stockton died before he could see slavery abolished. I think he would have been a proponent of ending slavery in New Jersey. Without his bold commitment to independence, we might not enjoy the freedoms we have today.
The Founders unfortunately did not address slavery. That might have avoided the Civil War. That said, the Constitution may not have passed as the Southern states may not have signed it. We must honor the memory of this great man who served New Jersey. His bust must be on full display to remind us of his sacrifice. To do otherwise is appalling.
Dan Cianci
Egg Harbor Township
Admissions fraud not as bad as Manafort sentencing
Regarding the recent revelation that certain people have been gaming the college entrance system: I’m shocked ... not. Rank has its privileges. It’s who you know. That wealthy celebrities have enough money to buy their kids into prestigious universities is, as a friend points out, a well-known scientific fact. So all the shock and attendant public humiliation of the perpetrators is kind of overblown and in fact misplaced.
A big-time scam artist like Paul Manafort gets his wrist slapped with a light prison sentence of 47 months (and up to 10 years in a coming sentencing) and was characterized by a juror as having lived a heretofore faultless life. Now, that’s shocking.
Jim McManus
Ocean City
Only Trump is corrupt
Regarding the recent letter, “Trump vs. corrupt system”: The writer stated President Trump “dares to challenge the corrupt system that exists.” The only corrupt system that exists is the one that Trump himself created.
Why does he continue to stonewall attempts to publicly release his tax returns? It must be because the “radical leftists that seek to destroy America” are behind this. Nonsense. I think there is something he’s trying to hide.
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton