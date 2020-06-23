Tough getting virus test

Regarding the recent article, “Governor: State hits goal of 20,000 daily coronavirus tests”:

Gov. Murphy said we want to get all New Jerseyans tested. Anyone who wants to get tested can. He also said a prescription is no longer required.

Yet I spent all day recently trying to find out about testing. No medical facility knew anything about it. Finally my wife called Ocean City City Hall and they recommended I contact an urgent care center.

I called one and asked for help. I got the run around for three hours. Finally someone told me a phone number to call for testing.

I have never been treated so poorly in my 76 years. I went and picked up the prescription in Galloway Township. I am sure Murphy and his friends could be tested in 2 minutes, but for the rest of us jerks in N.J., good luck.

Bernard Matthews

Ocean City

Aid vaccine companies

Cerebral palsy comes in different forms, and I suffer a difficult case. My underdeveloped lungs and other issues have been a challenge for as long as I can remember but are especially problematic due to COVID-19.

Because I might not survive a coronavirus infection, I’m completely restricted to my home, even as New Jersey reopens. My family and caregivers must also take extra precautions, and I know this is a burden on them.

There is one way out of lockdown, however, for us and the millions of other Americans touched by conditions that make them or a loved one more vulnerable to COVID-19. A vaccine.

As a CP patient, I’ve fought hard through therapy to gain physical function others take for granted. And I want to thank every person on the pharmaceutical front lines who is working equally hard to develop therapies that could save my life and countless others.

All I ask is that my elected leaders put in the same effort to enact policies facilitating more and faster research and development. Because people with CP, epilepsy, blood-related disorders, pulmonary disease — the list goes on — we are not expendable, and we need their help.

Zack Barr

Ocean City

Trump behavior unsettles

Regarding the recent letter, “Trump supporters deluded”:

I back the writer. Every day I sit back and try to come up with something positive that every American can come together on and go to bed with a relaxed mindset. Not one day can go by without President Trump doing something I find adverse or unsettling. In this area his reputation has long been suspect. “Trump country,” I don’t think so.

Chuck E. Miller

Margate

Load comments