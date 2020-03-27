Atlantic County needs fair-share tourism bill
Tourism in Atlantic County generates over $7 billion per year. Yet, the state sends back $158,000 to promote non-casino tourism events and venues. We can do much better!
Recently, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance traveled to Trenton to testify in support of Sen. Chris Brown’s bipartisan bill (S488) that provides Atlantic County its fair share of advertising and marketing dollars. This common-sense approach will support our county residents by expanding the 50,000 tourism jobs in the Atlantic County economy.
Imagine how many more visitors will come and monies generated if we actively promote local events to the Philadelphia and New York markets. That is why this bill is important and deserves our full support.
Brett Matik
Linwood
Chairwoman, Atlantic County Economic Alliance
Against Cape gun vote
As a resident of Cape May County, I was surprised and appalled at the action taken by my county representatives regarding the declaration of the county as a Second Amendment sanctuary.
I can’t help but wonder how many residents knew that this was going to be on the agenda. Do they really believe that the majority of their constituents are in agreement with this action? I suspect that a limited number of individuals were advised of the action and invited to attend and speak.
This nation is facing a gun violence crisis. There are 100 deaths per day related to guns in this wonderful country of ours. New Jersey ranks 45th per capita in gun deaths per year.
With strong laws regarding background checks, concealed carry permitting and red flag laws, New Jersey stands as a model which other states could do well to emulate.
As a survivor of gun violence, it’s disheartening to me. I believe so many citizens of this United States continue to have to worry when they send their kids off to school, go to the movies, church … the list goes on and on. The ability of individuals to get their hands on firearms that are not stored safely or not legally possessed is alarming.
I believe that my elected officials have the responsibility to do what they can to protect this community — not move forward with meaningless resolutions that potentially could undermine the rule of law, foster distrust in law enforcement, and may deter citizens from reporting dangerous situations.
It’s a fact that the majority of voters support background checks on all gun sales … why wouldn’t they?
Furthermore, the majority of voters nationwide support red flag laws at a time when suicide is on the rise.
Daily reports of tragic deaths occurring as a result of someone having access to a gun that should never have been available to them are horrifying.
The freeholders shouldn’t assume that they are speaking for Cape May County, because they are not.
Martha Torpey
Cape May
