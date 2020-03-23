Need equal justice for all
I read an article recently regarding two men who lit a third man on fire with lighter fluid, causing severe burns on his entire body. Both were found guilty of this very disturbing criminal act. Both received sentences of five years in prison, with parole opportunities.
Roger Stone, a friend and confidant of duly elected President Trump, received a sentence of nine years for lying to the FBI and Congress, something others have done, including the upper echelon of the FBI, and received nothing or were not even charged.
Burning someone up, almost killing them gets five years in prison, lying gets nine years in prison.
Someone please explain the logic of this sentencing to me. Equal justice for all, or no justice at all.
Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.
Weymouth Township
Victimless crime in EHT
Regarding the recent prostitution arrest in Egg Harbor Township. Just another case of a crime without a victim. Two consenting adults doing what has been going on since Adam and Eve. Pity the poor widowers who have no alternatives. An excellant example of the tyranny of the puritanical majority.
Harold W. Olson
Egg Harbor Township
Boy deserves Communion
Regarding the recent story, “Family upset after church denies First Communion to autistic child”:
A new low for the Catholic Church. That little boy is more spiritually connected to God than any of them will ever be. The church should get rid of its pedophiles and start serving those parents who love their child.
Rose Ann Cahill
Ventnor
Regarding the recent story, “Family upset after church denies First Communion to autistic child”:
The article concerning the young boy deemed unworthy by a church in Ocean County to receive First Holy Communion due to autism made me sick to my stomach. A word to the brave, loving parents: No one — especially this sacred child — needs to prove their worth to any God with a piece of bread.
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township
