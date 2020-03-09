Can’t change election law to favor your candidate
Regarding the recent Voice of the People letter, “Popular vote is what counts”:
The writer should read and educate herself about the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The electoral vote is clearly outlined and explained. This amendment was ratified June 15, 1804.
The electoral vote has determined three previous presidents who also lost the popular vote. This system has worked for over 200 years but now the letter writer wants it changed or disregarded because the candidate she supported lost? Keep in mind, the difference in popular vote was barely over 2%; hardly a landslide.
I don’t recall whining, protesting and crying when Bush won over Gore in 2000, by the electoral vote.
She may feel this “woefully inadequate” president was unjustly put in office but it’s not as she says “a technicality or fact” — it’s the law.
Had her candidate won by the electoral vote, I doubt she would be looking to change the election process. You don’t get to change the laws to fit your choice.
Suzie Shaud Battista
Absecon
Small towns are great
In a small town, the small people are the big people. And the big problems of the big world seem not so big after all.
In our small town, a big day is the day you’ve been waiting for all week, or maybe your whole life.
Small town life is sweet like dessert but sustains you like dinner.
Small town people can always leave, but somehow never do.
Maxine Schnadelbach
Atlantic City
Libertarian: Legalize drugs
Regarding the recent story, “Congressional candidates split on legalizing recreational marijuana”:
This front page article asked all the declared candidates in the 2nd Congressional District their opinion on legalized cannabis.
The ones who answered gave the usual platitudes with no real solutions. Many of the Democratic candidates supported legalization which is great; however, these are the same empty promises that we have heard for the last several decades.
In contrast, the Libertarian Party has supported the legalization of all drugs for personal use since the party’s inception in the 1970s. I was the party’s candidate in the 2018 2nd District congressional election.
The Libertarian Party feels that the use of any drug whether it be cannabis, vaccines or anything else is a personal choice matter and should not be considered a crime which results in incarceration.
Declaring something illegal does not end the problem, as a matter of fact it exacerbates it. When alcohol was outlawed during Prohibition, the black market provided the gangs of the time with the mechanism to grow and grow they did.
We face the same problems today with drugs. The illegality has driven the market underground with the resulting product being extremely dangerous and deadly; the only ones who benefit are the gangs who not only addict communities, but also add to the violence that we sadly see.
There is no single, simple solution that will solve this problem in every instance, but legalization will allow those who have gone too far towards addiction to come out of the shadows and get the help they need.
Then again, that’s what the Libertarian Party has been saying for nearly 50 years.
John Ordille
Northfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.