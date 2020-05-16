China role in virus crucial
During this past week, various news media have been reporting on the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic that started in the Wuhan providence of the Republic of China may not have been an accidental release from a China major biological laboratory. If a future national intelligence investigation proves this to be true, China should be held accountable.
To accomplish that purpose, I would suggest that every citizen of the United States should never buy anything made in China.
Robert Readding
Vineland
Michelle Obama for VP
I would like to offer former vice president Joe Biden some unsolicited advice regarding whom he should ask to be his vice presidential running mate.
If he believes that it is time to allow a woman to serve in that position and he wants someone who is experienced, diplomatic, qualified, eminently popular and likely to dramatically improve his chances of being elected, he should ask Michelle Obama to consider.
Jere R. Hoffner
Linwood
Impeach Biden if needed
In regards to the recent story, “Obama endorses Biden,” if by some miracle Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump in November, may I suggest that we start impeachment proceedings against him the next day.
Richard Lewis
Absecon
End smoking in casinos
I have been working in casinos for over 30 years in Atlantic City. I was diagnosed in 2013 with stage four kidney cancer. Along with kidney cancer, I have had open-heart surgery and other complications. I can now say I am a survivor and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
I urge people to help end smoking in casinos. I believe that smoking can cause many more complications once the lockdown is lifted. People should keep me and my coworkers and the customers safe.
Arturo Morales
Margate
Control air pollutants
The Environmental Protection Agency’s mission is to protect human health and the environment. It has a responsibility to protect air and water, not turn its back on it.
If it allowed the release of toxic air pollutants that exacerbate asthma, breathing difficulty and cardiovascular problems in the midst of a virus that can cause respiratory failure it would be irresponsible.
Andrea Smith
Rio Grande
