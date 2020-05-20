Let Murphy reopen state
I agree with Gov. Phil Murphy saying it was an irresponsible post on his social media where Atlantic County Surrogate Jim Curcio stated the state should reopen immediately. This is an embarrassment to his office.
Also, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson wants to treat South Jersey differently than North Jersey, but we are one state. I think the state cannot reopen until it is determined that everyone would be safe at their workplace and returning to normal life. Example: If the casinos open before North Jersey is allowed to open, customers will come from North Jersey and New York City, areas that are still locked down and still heavily infected.
I would suggest these life and death decisions be left to the experts that the governor has put on the task force, not local politicians
Billy Hackett
Brigantine
Trump foes ignore reality
Look at what the Democratic Party and the media have pitched to America. They started impeachment speeches before President Trump even took office. Democrats called for in-your-face insults and assaults on ordinary citizens in public places — Rep. Maxine Waters screamed to confront people in restaurants and public places. The Democrat House Intelligence Committee and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., not the judiciary committee, initiated a Russia hoax and spent three endless years of do-nothing bashing, after hiring Robert Mueller to conduct a witch hunt — spending millions of taxpayer dollars that came up with nothing. And the FBI presented the FISA court with phony evidence.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., pledged he’d be the best man to impeach a sitting president, so Democrats made him chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Isn’t that a wonderful qualification. It’s a game plan — an insult to the rule of law. Then the Ukraine baloney occurred, and on and on.
The media have been complicit. CNN, MSNBC and the Associated Press are relentless in overwhelmingly negative coverage. This president could present a cure for cancer and every news outlet and most Democrats would find a way to criticize or deny it.
It sickens me to see Americans express such mindless and knee-jerk behavior. It was obvious this president was unlike most politicians; he is bombastic, often puts his foot in his mouth, and rubs people the wrong way — but he has accomplished more for the country in three years than any president I can think of.
It is unwise and unproductive to support any opposition candidate unless they can prove they will do better for Americans than Trump has. He’s a businessman-president. He knows how to bring private and public elements together. He put Americans back to work; all races and nationalities — that’s what counts for me, and should count when looking at political candidates.
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point
Democrat spending costly
The Democratic Party leadership is putting together a platform that would make the most progressive socialist look like some Republicans.
Let’s look at health care for everyone. Health care costs average a certain amount of dollars per patient every year. To generalize, let’s say that 25% of the population is added to the rolls of the health care population. It will then cost 25% more to provide the health care to the additional population.
Where does that money come from? Why, the population that had been paying for their health care previously. They will then be paying 25% more to cover the population who were not paying for their health care. Mission accomplished.
When the candidate is asked about the funding for free education, states that increase taxes on corporations and rich individuals will accomplish this. But as anyone who has ever been in business will tell you, if you don’t have a profit margin, you cannot stay in business.
Look around at all the businesses that fail every year. If the business is taxed at a higher rate, they must increase the price of their goods and services or go bankrupt. And let’s not forget that pensions, 401(k)s and retirement accounts are also funded by these corporation profits. No profits, no pension, no retirement fund. Who wins?
OK, so let’s make the rich people pay their fair share. Taxpayer A pays 22% of their taxable income in taxes. Taxpayer B pays 24% of their taxable income in taxes. Taxpayer C pays 34% of their taxable income in taxes. All three of these taxpayers can deduct the same items on their tax forms. So, which of these taxpayers are paying their fair share? Taxpayer A who pays taxes on income of $77,400 to $165,000? Taxpayer B who pays taxes on income of $165,001 to $315,000? Or Taxpayer C who pays taxes on income of over $315,000?
Campaign rhetoric sounds good until someone investigates the facts.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
Replace everyone’s pay
Here is a radical idea to save the economy. It requires understanding one powerful equation that represents the structure of the macro economy. MV=PT, where M is money supply, V is the turnover rate of money, P is average price, T is transactions.
Money is merely a catalyst to effectuate transactions, a medium of exchange. Money has no intrinsic value.
Every individual or family now unemployed due to COVID-19 would calculate and substantiate anticipated lost wages/tips and/or net profit through 2020. A 2019 1040 and/or Schedule C would accompany this estimate.
These vouchers would be mailed along with documentation (cited above) to a centralized location, to be immediately distributed to at least 100,000 workers nationwide. They would review the submissions and when verified send to the Treasury Department to immediately issue quarterly payments to the wage earners and self-employed individuals as long as they are out of work due to the pandemic.
The money received by individuals and families would be used to pay bills, purchase products online if necessary, buy food etc.
Unemployment checks would be returned to the states once the money is received.
The nation is currently experiencing a radically reduced turnover rate of money. The excess or frozen money, indeed an abstraction, will remain frozen, having no effect on economic activity. By sending money out as described, those in dire straits would remain solvent, businesses would weather the storm. All other infusions of money would no longer be necessary. Stimulus checks, when and if they are received, could also be returned.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
