Politics page sloppy, biased
Regarding a recent Washington Post Sunday Politics page:
At a moment when we all need thoughtful commentary from those who have been anointed as being worthy and supported by the brand (in this case of the Washington Post), we get instead a glimpse of the sloppy thinking of a writer and the prejudice of the editors of that once great newspaper. It’s almost comical, and induces a theatrical flavor. I’m waiting for a Mel Brooks style playwright to pick up the lines.
Is it any wonder that the media has lost so much prestige? Forget about credibility, that’s a different issue. Writer Paul Waldman starts out commenting on the alleged sexual misconduct of Joe Biden and the fact that there are pros and cons to either believing or disbelieving the accusations. A valid subject and I was thinking he would provide some discourse on the myriad similar accusations that appear like spring flowers after an April shower every time a controversial person announces their candidacy for public office. Instead we are treated to Waldman’s personal opinion about Biden and bombastic opinion about President Trump.
Who needs the Washington Post or Paul Waldman? If businesses were open, a more erudite discussion could be found at a local bar or my barbershop.
Norm Mayall
Egg Harbor Township
NJ deserves more from US
I read recently that New Jersey was receiving thousands of dollars less per virus patient than every other state but New York. Then I saw two South Jersey hospitals were denied funding. Last week I read where New Jersey only gets back 62 cents for every dollar sent to the federal government (actually that’s been going on for years). I wonder if Rep. Jeff Van Drew is trying to do anything about these inequities. I’m not connected to any political party, these are issues that affect all of us who he represents.
Bob Levy
Egg Harbor Township
Part-timers deserve unemployment benefits
I take offense at the notion that the federal extension of unemployment benefits to part-timers is some sort of gift because they typically were ineligible.
First, many of these part-timers have paid in to full-time employee taxes for many years and never claimed a dime of unemployment. Secondly, many employers prefer to hire part time so they shield themselves from costs such as subsidies for health care.
And lastly, due to employers’ preference to hire part time, many of these people work multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet, which means they work just as hard, if not harder than any full-timer.
These are trying times for all.
Stephanie Pomykacz
Brigantine
Can’t just borrow, spend
Regarding the recent story, “Murphy tells Trump at White House NJ will need billions”:
Well, the federal government needs trillions.
New Jersey is like several other states that keep raising taxes for ever-expanding special interest groups and wasteful, unneeded bureaucracies. Politicians do this to get their support come reelection time. They get cash and political support and they, in turn, pass the cash ball back to the special interest groups. A ball game that taxpayers always loose.
N.J. debt is now $95 billion or $10,669 per citizen. The state was in existence for 178 years, from 1787 to 1965, without a sales tax, income tax, casino revenue or lottery revenue. Excise and property taxes were reasonable. Jersey’s highways and infrastructure were among the best. It was an economic powerhouse that attracted industry and grew jobs.
Then, in 1965, along came Gov. Richard Hughes, a comrade of special interest groups with state employees at the top of the list, and we got the sales tax. Only 3% with exemptions like beer, a poor man’s drink, to illustrate compassion. The sales tax grew along with bureaucracies like the Division of Youth and Family Services, with bureaucrats making six digits a year with pricey benefits.
Politicians know that raising taxes has political repercussions but so can not pleasing special interest groups. What do they do? Seek federal funds.
No attention is paid to the $23 trillion the federal government is in debt. However, the federal government has a counterfeit machine known as the Federal Reserve. It is not “federal” because it is independent and it has no reserves. It is a cash cow that makes its owners over $100 billion a year. So, the special interest groups shake down the state, the states shake down the federal government and the Federal Reserve keeps pouring ink into the funny money machine.
This status quo will continue but at some point the national debt will be too much to handle and the nation, even with its counterfeit machine, won’t be able to sustain the ever expanding debt brought about by ever increasing spending.
Robert J. Vertolli
Vineland
Failed by jobless benefits
I read recently about a young lady having a problem getting her unemployment checks and I am in the same situation with mine. I filed on March 15 and was approved. I know it takes three weeks to process it but here it is two months later and I still have not received any benefits.
I too have called the unemployment phone line repeatedly and received the same message. “Due to the high demand of calls we can not answer your call. Please call back on the next business day.” I also wrote several emails to unemployment, receiving only an automated response.
I also wrote the governor four times and received an automated response thanking me and saying he would look into it. So far nothing from him.
He is also bragging about all that is being done regarding the virus in his daily briefings. He has said many times that the unemployment system is backed up. He says that everyone who is entitled to unemployment would receive it, just be a little patient. I have been patient for more than two months — how much longer do we have to wait to get our benefits?
I have put into unemployment for over 50 years. I hope it doesn’t take that long for me to receive benefits I paid into.
Robert Kupcha Sr.
Mays Landing
