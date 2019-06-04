GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ric Crosby describes himself as a free spirit.
That's almost certainly what you would have to be to drive across country to volunteer at a golf tournament.
Either that or crazy.
Crosby lives in Hemet, California, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles.
But this week he's volunteering at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. The $1.75 million tournament will be held on the Bay Course at Seaview Resort from Friday through Sunday.
"I'm on what I call the sucker list," Crosby said with a laugh Sunday.
Crosby, 70, is one of a small group of tournament volunteers, mostly retirees, who occasionally volunteer at golf tournaments around the country.
Jim Leber, a 74-year-old Colts Neck (Monmouth County) resident, has volunteered at the Classic since 1999. But he's also volunteered at tournaments in Hawaii, Florida, Virginia and California.
"I've been playing golf since I was a teenager," Leber said. "I like watching the golf."
The Classic this week will rely on 1,000 volunteers for everything from helping keep score to driving players to and from Seaview.
The tournament only has about 15 full-time, paid staff members.
"We can't run the tournament without the volunteers," tournament manager Bill Hansen said. "They are the face of the tournament. They touch every facet of the tournament."
About 33% of the Classic's volunteers are connected to the charities the tournament benefits. The majority of the volunteers live in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
A few volunteers have turned donating their time into a hobby. Volunteering at tournaments around the country isn't as logistically daunting as it sounds. Each tournament on its website has a volunteer signup section.
Tournaments crave returning volunteers with experience. Leber and his brother Jack are the co-chairman of the Classic's volunteer walking scorers committee. Walking scorers accompany each group of golfers and report the score after each hole.
"Every year when I hear the Lebers are coming back I just know I don't have to worry at all about the most difficult (volunteer) committee we have," Hansen said. "The day they say 'We're done. We can't do it anymore.' That's when I'll be nervous."
Crosby, a retired furniture designer and manufacturer, signed up to volunteer last year at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, an LPGA event at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
Crosby didn't want to sit around his living room in the southern California heat. He loves golf and is a big LPGA fan, so he decided to become a volunteer.
"To me, the LPGA is more entertaining and more personable than the big boys (on the PGA Tour)," he said.
Crosby shuttled players and tournament officials at the Los Angeles event around the course in a golf cart. That event is run by the Eiger Marketing Group, which also owns and operates the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
"I was talking to the Eiger people," Crosby said, "and they said 'Hey, if you really like this stuff, you ought to come over to New Jersey and do it.' "
Crosby decided that sounded good. He drove across country in his RV in five days to volunteer at the Classic last year. He did the same last week.
"Here I am," he said. "There's an RV park over by the (Atlantic City International Airport) that I'm in. I come and go as I want. I'm not married, so this gives me something to do. It gives me some place to go."
Some combine their volunteering with vacations or visits to see family and friends. Leber's son lives in Indiana, so last year Leber volunteered at the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indiana.
There are few perks to volunteering. During the Classic's final round last year, Leber worked as the walking scorer for golfer Annie Park's group. He was inside the ropes when she won her first LPGA tournament before a packed 18th hole grandstand.
"It's pretty cool with all the fans cheering," Leber said. "It's exciting. Being with the final group at ShopRite is always special."
The best advice for a volunteer is to probably be seen and not heard.
"As far as the interaction with the players, it's a fine line," Crosby said. "You can't try to be too chummy with them because they're trying to make a living. Most of the players I've dealt with our really nice. By the end of the week, they know my name, but it's hard for them to remember it two or three months down the road when I run into them again."
A volunteer's day can be long. Crosby this week often began his day by picking up a golfer at 5:30 a.m. for a ride to the course. He usually stays at Seaview until 7 p.m.
With all that time spent at the event, volunteers are able to quickly build relationships with each other and tournament organizers.
On Tuesday, a photographer wanted to take a picture of Crosby doing what he normally does each day at the tournament. Another volunteer joked that Crosby should pretend to be asleep in a chair.
It's that camaraderie that keeps volunteers coming back, and Crosby driving across country.
"The thing I like most," Crosby said, "is that everybody I talk to is great."